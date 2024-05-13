THE Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) has signed an agreement with Thales, a global technology leader, to comprehensively revamp Bahrain’s ID card system.

It is in line with efforts to implement the directives of Interior Minister and ministerial committee for information and communication technology chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

The agreement was signed by iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed and Thales vice president and head of identity and biometric solutions domain – Middle East and Saudi Arabia Yousaf Ghous.

Mr Al Qaed said the agreement highlights the authority’s dedication to the government’s vision to develop Bahrain’s digital infrastructure.

It also reinforces its keenness to partner with international tech leaders in support of the kingdom’s development, he said.

Mr Al Qaed underscored the iGA’s commitment to the directives of the minister to advance digital transformation and government services, including ID card services, which will ultimately expedite processes and facilitate data exchange among government entities.

He affirmed that the agreement follows an extensive study by the authority on ID card system’s renewal procedures, which are aimed at providing more efficient services.

The study emphasised the necessity of adopting modern and sustainable technology which will offer cost-reduction benefits, including printing system support and maintenance expenses.

These benefits will help secure medium and long-term savings.

Mr Al Qaed said that the agreement will see comprehensive changes to ID card printing systems.

In addition to improving the design and quality of ID cards, premium features such as biometric and security features will be enhanced.

Mr Al Qaed stressed that the upgraded ID card system will align with the latest technologies and meet global standards for digital transformation.

Mr Ghous said: “We are pleased to partner with the iGA in an endeavour that aligns with our mission to develop advanced solutions and products for public and private entities, enhancing their service quality.”

He added that the ID card system revamp is one of many digital initiatives the iGA anticipates this year to improve customer satisfaction among citizens, residents, business owners and organisations.

“This project reflects Thales’s unwavering commitment to a safer and more sustainable world with secure identities for all.”