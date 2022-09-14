Abu Dhabi, UAE: The highly anticipated events, Middle East Design & Build Week (MEDBW) and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology (MEMT) Expo came to a successful close on September 14, 2022. Garnering a positive response from participating companies, visitors, trade associations, ministries, and government bodies, the event brought together the construction, design, manufacturing, industrial and technology industry professionals over three days of business development, networking, and knowledge sharing.

The business platforms offered at both events highlight the state’s initiatives focused on economic transformation driven by technological reforms in manufacturing and capitalization of the rapidly developing frontier of industrial modernization. The three-day exhibitions showcased the latest technologies, advanced solutions, and innovative services from around the world, offering attendees the opportunity to network, learn and explore cutting-edge solutions in architecture, design, industrialization, manufacturing, and technology.

Commenting on the success of MEDBW and MEMT, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, “The success of MEDBW and MEMT Expo is evident from the significant number of quality attendees who visited the exhibition and benefitted from it. The events have contributed to demonstrating the phenomenal transformation in the manufacturing and construction sectors in the UAE, harnessing innovation, and technology, and aligning investments with national objectives. At Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, we will continue to support and spearhead national initiatives that are in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and its goal to transform the manufacturing and technology sector.”

