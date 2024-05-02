Beko Egypt has reduced the prices of its home appliance by 10% to 35%, according to an emailed press release.

This reduction encompasses various appliances, including ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and more.

This move marks the first-of-its-kind initiative within Egypt's home appliance sector since the stabilization of the exchange rate.

It underscores Beko Egypt's commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices, with the aim of enhancing customer satisfaction and supporting the government's efforts to alleviate burdens on Egyptian citizens.

Omar Badrawi, Marketing Director of Beko Egypt, noted that the price reductions are not the only surprise for Egyptian customers as the company is preparing for the official opening of Beko's first factory in Egypt in the coming months.

