CCW, the critical communication sector’s leading global conference and exhibition, returns from 14-16 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

“Innovation is a driving force for unlocking new value and a fundamental pillar for fulfilling our commitment to those we serve.” – Hytera VP Stanley Song

Dubai, UAE: – Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, today announced that a series of next-generation products will be officially unveiled at the upcoming Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024, taking place from 14-16 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

Serving the sector for over 20 years, CCW is back to unite mission-critical and business-critical end-users with manufacturers and suppliers, providing a unique global network hub for attendees to build connections and become acquainted with the latest industry innovations.

“Innovate for a Safer World”, Hytera’s latest brand campaign theme, also the theme for its exhibition at CCW2024, encapsulates what the leading critical communications solution provider is to present and convey. At its booth J10, Hytera will showcase its enduring mission to enhance operations safety and efficiency for various sectors through its technological innovation. The new products to be unveiled span its multiple product lines such as Body Worn Camera (BWC) and Digital Evidence Management (DEM), Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) and Mission Critical Services (MCS), Dual-mode radio, intrinsically safe two-way radio, and smartphone.

Stanley Song, head of Hytera UAE and VP of Hytera, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating: "At the core of Hytera’s development is innovation – a driving force for unlocking new value and a fundamental pillar for fulfilling our commitment to those we serve. This is one of the many reasons we are excited to showcase our latest advancements at CCW2024 while engaging with industry professionals, exchanging ideas, and deepening our understanding of their needs. Our interactions with them will no doubt prove vital for driving our product development forward and reinforcing our commitment to creating a safer and more efficient world."

Amongst the latest Hytera innovations to be unveiled at CCW 2024 is the SC880 5G Body Camera – a state-of-the-art smart device with Ultra High Definition (UHD) video recording and live streaming. Equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology and a high power infrared LED light, the SC880 ensures stable and clear footage capture, whether in day or night conditions, serving as a critical component for revealing essential details during operations. Notable features include a single button push-to-talk (PTT) function which seamlessly transforms the camera into a two-way radio through Hytera PoC Solution, providing added versatility for users.

Hytera is one of the few providers that offers a complete body camera portfolio and DEM software at the same time, which makes it a strong player in the market. Its Cloud-native Digital Evidence Management Platform, a robust innovation designed for the efficient collection, storage, and automatic analysis of digital evidence from various sources, will surely garner attention from the public safety and security sector. Hytera DEM platform supports flexible and comprehensive evidence management suited for law enforcement and security industries.

The PDC5 Series Dual-mode Rugged Radio will also be on public display for the first time. Designed to provide seamless, dual-mode communication with superior audio quality and robust connectivity, the PDC5 Series is optimized for critical industries such as railways and security. This series of radios is essential for government institutions and businesses who want to leverage both Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) and LTE technologies.

Hytera will also spotlight three products from its Intrinsically Safe (IS) device portfolio, ideal for industries with operations in hazardous environments of explosive gas and combustible dust. These products include the PNC460U, a ruggedized smartphone with versatile PTT features and various data applications empowered by Android 12, as well as two-way radios PT890Ex and HP79XEx. The radios of TETRA and DMR protocols provide reliable voice calls optimized with AI-based noise cancellation in noisy industrial environments.

For more information, please visit the Hytera website.

-Ends-

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Micheline Kassis

E: micheline@beyondgcc.com