Muscat: Muscat Municipality played a significant role in the Second Gulf Municipal Week recently held in Qatar. The event aimed to bolster cooperation among member countries, exchange experiences and knowledge, and foster innovative solutions.

This year's theme, "A Common Vision for a Sustainable Future," underscored the importance of adopting a sustainable vision based on principles of environmental, economic, and social sustainability. It aimed to identify opportunities and address common challenges facing the region, such as environmental protection and promoting a sustainable economy.

The event brought together experts and specialists in municipal affairs from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, who presented various research studies and working papers. The Sultanate's delegation, led by the Ministry of Interior, presented four working papers on critical topics, including food safety, sustainable city planning, waste management and the conservation of energy, and building permit procedures and completion certificates.

Dr Mohammed bin Said Al Balushi, Director of the Food and Laboratories Department at Muscat Municipality, commenting on the Muscat Municipality's participation in the event, said: "We are pleased with the positive results and are reflecting on the outcomes of the First Gulf Municipal Week in Salalah. We observed fruitful discussions and in-depth debates among participants, which significantly contributed to enhancing municipal work and improving adopted practices in the field of food safety, enabling us to stay abreast of the world's environmental risks. Our commitment is to leverage modern technologies, enhance laboratory facilities, and adhere to the highest health standards essential for ensuring food safety. We are dedicated to addressing challenges in this field to enhance public health within the community."

Muscat Municipality actively participates in local and regional events to exchange experiences and knowledge, aiming to enhance the quality of life and services for citizens. The municipality focuses on improving infrastructure, local services, and public health to achieve its sustainable development goals. Efforts are concentrated on raising awareness and implementing international best practices in food safety and trade to ensure the highest safety standards for consumers.