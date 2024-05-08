Indonesia experienced its hottest April for more than four decades, two senior weather agency officials said Wednesday, as the region endures a suffocating heatwave and global temperatures continue to break records.

"The average air temperature in April 2024 was the highest compared to April from 1981-2023," Achmad Fachri Radjab, head of the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency's (BMKG) climate change information centre, told AFP. Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan, BMKG's deputy of climatology, also confirmed the agency's findings to AFP.