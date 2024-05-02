Haier Smart Home, a subsidiary of Chinese consumer goods giant Haier Group, announced on Thursday the official inauguration of Egypt Ecological Park, its first production plant in the Arab country.

The 200,000-square-metre facility, with a designed capacity of more 1.5 million units, began trial production of air conditioners and televisions in March 2024, the company said in a press statement.

Washing machine production will begin in May, bringing the plant's annual capacity to over 900,000 units in the first phase which focuses mainly on the Egyptian market.

The second phase will see the addition of refrigerators, freezers, and other appliances, the statement said.

The Egypt Eco-Park will support the local economy by creating over 2,000 jobs and represents a significant step for Haier Smart Home in expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa.

In March 2023, state news agency Xinhua had reported that the Eco-Park, located in the 10th of Ramadan City of northeastern Sharqia Province, is being built at a total cost of $160 million.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

