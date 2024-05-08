Doha: HSBC Global Private Banking presented top women in business in Qatar with a unique “Growth with purpose” event with insightful and thought provoking perspectives about business and personal growth goals. Through the Growth with Purpose event series, HSBC continues to support women entrepreneurs in turning their dreams and visions into reality, and in managing and growing their wealth across generations.

Speakers included Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al Thani, Esty Dwek, Head of Investment Counsellors in EMEA at HSBC Global Private Banking and Jennifer Bishop, a Consultant Representative from Christie’s Auction House.

Caroline Kitidis, Global Head of Ultra High Net Worth at HSBC Global Private Banking, host and moderator of the session said: “We understand that female entrepreneurs need a support network and access to resources. By connecting our clients to global opportunities, women-led businesses can create international network opportunities and find new ways to create growth in all areas of the business world.”

Sheikha Alanoud bint Hamad Al Thani is renowned for her exceptional achievements and shed light on opportunities that would ensure that women become indispensable contributors to country as well as society development journeys. “Investing in women and empowering them to manage their wealth is the key to unlocking economic potential on a global scale. By encouraging women to manage their wealth confidently, we open doors to economic equality and create opportunities for a more inclusive society,” Sheikha Alanoud said.

In her session, Esty Dwek addressed the gender investment gap and highlighted that more women are exploring investing as a path to wealth and thereby having greater influence on investment strategies and preferences.

HSBC’s global network and unique expertise, provide women entrepreneurs with the necessary support and resources to enhance confidence and resilience.

