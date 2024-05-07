DUBAI: The 24th Update Conference in Nephrology, Metabolic Disorders and Transplantation was concluded at the Marriott Jaddaf, Dubai, marking a significant turnout of more than 200 specialists despite challenging weather conditions.

The conference was organized by the Fakeeh University Hospital, in association with the Ras Al-Khaimah College of Medical Sciences, University of Sharjah, Emirates Medical Association, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the Hayat Organ Donation Program.

Chair of the conference, Prof .Dr Abdelbasst Elessawy, who is also Visiting Professor and Scientist at Harvard University, Professor at Al-Azhar University, and Head of Nephrology/Internal Medicine at Fakeeh University Hospital, emphasized the importance of the gathering for exchanging expertise and the latest updates on research in the fields of internal medicine and organ transplantation.

Thirty-four lectures were presented by professors from prestigious international universities such as Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Milan universities in Italy, Claude Bernard University France, the United Kingdom, in addition to participants from Fakeeh University Hospital and Al-Azhar University.

Moreover, Dr. Ali Abdulkareem Al Obaidli, Consultant Nephrologist and Chairman of UAE National Transplant program , gave a presentation on promising progress in kidney transplantation. He announced success rates reaching 100% for living donors and 99% for deceased donors in the first year post-transplantation for the first 200 cases of deceased donors.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sayari chaire of SEHA transplant service further explained that the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) has successfully performed 579 transplant operations.

The conference also stressed the necessity of genetic testing for kidney failure prevention.

Prof Dr. Anil Chandraker , from Harvard University and UMass Chan Medical college presented research confirming the need for genetic screenings of patients' families for early detection and necessary preventive measures.

Additionally, the conference witnessed the inauguration of the National Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation, which will support hospitals and universities in the United Arab Emirates with the necessary resources to facilitate organ transfer and transplantation.

Furthermore, the Hayat Association, funded by donations, was launched. Its activities will be supported through events like the Zayed Charity Marathon, which will also enhance public awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Dr. Maria Paula Gomez, Director of the National Center for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Humans Organs and Tissues, at the Emirates Health Services (EHS), highlighted the continuous development in the education and training of medical and nursing staff, emphasizing the need for more awareness about organ transplantation and donation.

This conference serves as a vital gathering point for medical experts to exchange knowledge and best practices, and aims to enhance national and international efforts in developing treatments for kidney-related diseases and organ transplantation.

The discussions and studies presented during the conference reflect everyone's commitment to improving patients' quality of life and advancing towards a better future in healthcare and medicine