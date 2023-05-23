More than 100 experts will take to the event’s conference stages at Dubai World Trade Centre over the next three days; pressing sector issues will be aired at The Hospitality Leadership & F&B Forum

Some 11,000 industry-related professionals from hotel developers and owners, F&B specialists and procurement decision-makers. are expected to attend the show

Dubai, UAE: The Hotel Show, the region's premium hospitality exhibition, will open its doors tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre, promising a showcase of innovation, trends, and opportunities within the Gulf’s burgeoning hotel sector.

With the industry experiencing remarkable regional growth, the three-day Hotel Show is set to provide a dynamic platform for industry professionals, hoteliers, developers, and suppliers to forge valuable partnerships and gain insights into the ever-evolving landscape.

According to Alpen Capital’s most recent report on the GCC’s hospitality sector, the region surpassed pre-pandemic growth rates and is set to witness a significant year-on-year growth of 74.8 per cent, which would equate to estimated revenue of US$26.3 billion in 2022 alone. Furthermore, it suggests the industry will continue to expand with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6 per cent until 2026 – growth fuelled by the GCC’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and ambitious tourism initiatives.

As the industry continues to thrive, The Hotel Show is perfectly positioned to play a pivotal role in capitalising on that momentum. Running until Thursday, May 26, the event will showcase an extensive array of innovative products, services, and technologies tailored to meet the evolving demands of the modern hotel industry, including key sectors such as Hospitality Technology, Operating Equipment & Supplies and Food Services. More than 11,000 attendees from around the globe are expected to gather to witness the latest cutting-edge solutions, network with industry leaders, and gain invaluable knowledge from thought-provoking conference sessions and workshops.

The Hotel Show will also play host to a series of engaging features and interactive events, including live product demonstrations, panel discussions, and keynote presentations by more than 100 industry experts across four conference streams: The Hospitality Leadership and F&B Forum; HITEC Conference; The Hospitality Engineers’ Middle East Annual Conference; and the UAE Professional Housekeepers’ Group Meeting. These sessions will delve into the most pressing topics, ranging from sustainability and digital transformation to revenue optimisation and guest experience enhancement, providing attendees with actionable insights to stay ahead of the curve.

“The Hotel Show serves as a catalyst for the GCC hotel market, bringing together key stakeholders and fostering collaboration that drives growth and innovation,” said Elaine O’Connell, Vice President of Design & Hospitality of dmg events. “This year's event promises to be the most exciting yet, offering an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to explore new possibilities, forge meaningful connections, and gain a competitive edge. We are confident that The Hotel Show will set the stage for a transformative era in the region’s hospitality industry.”

This year’s HITEC Conference – the largest global conference dedicated to the integration of technology in the hospitality sector – will focus extensively on the influence of ground-breaking robotics, automation, and Artificial Intelligence solutions that will shape the future of the industry. Additionally, the HITEC Conference will host the Entrepreneur 20X competition, in collaboration with Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), providing a platform for emerging start-up companies with innovative health tech solutions to showcase their offerings in front of a panel of industry experts and potential investors. The winner of the coveted Judge's Choice prize will receive US$2,500.

Meanwhile, show attendance is expected to benefit from its co-location with Leisure Show, the one-stop exhibition for the Middle East’s dynamic fitness, spa, and gym sectors, which connects owners and operators together with equipment distributors and suppliers. The show has areas dedicated to sport and fitness, spa and wellness, and recreation and adventure.

The Hotel Show, co-located alongside Leisure Show, INDEX and Workspace opens tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre and will run from May 23-25, co-located alongside Leisure Show, INDEX, and Workspace, enabling industry visitors to discover a full perspective of global design and hospitality trends in a single exhibition ecosystem.

About The Hotel Show

The Hotel Show is the region’s largest trade event for the hospitality sector, establishing itself as the longest-standing event of its type in the Middle East and Africa. The Hotel Show is a platform that provides international suppliers the opportunity to showcase their innovations and products to the most comprehensive community of serious buyers in various categories, including hotel technology, operating equipment and supplies, food services, and HORECA (hotel/restaurant/catering). Its 23rd edition takes place from May 23-25, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre and will include a series of open and lively discussions among many of the industry’s leading figures under the theme ‘Transforming Hospitality Spaces with Product, Design, and Technology’.

For more information, please visit our website.

About HITEC Dubai

Produced by Hospitality Financial & Technology Professionals (HFTP), HITEC is the world’s largest conference exploring the transformation of hospitality spaces through technology. Taking place at The Hotel Show in May, the conference will take a deep dive into the impact of revolutionary robotics, automation, and AI solutions driving the industry’s future.

A lineup of global and regional technology and hospitality leaders will also examine new emerging technology trends deemed essential to satisfying heightened guest demands, meeting sustainability goals, and building sector competitiveness.

For more information, please visit our website.