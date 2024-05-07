Hosted by Etihad Cargo and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the conference will underscore Abu Dhabi's critical role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain and its status as an emerging international healthcare hub.

The four-day event will provide participants with access to subject matter experts and encourage vertical collaboration to enhance and streamline the pharmaceutical industry's logistics model.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, will host the MiPharma Global Conference to support the global pharmaceuticals sector. The event, sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will take place from 7-10 May 2024 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in the UAE capital.

The MiPharma Global Conference will bring together international stakeholders from the global pharmaceutical supply chain for four days of specialist speaker content and pharma-forwarding networking. This year's conference will welcome airlines, project developers, aviation service providers, and key supply chain facilitators in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. It will provide access to subject matter specialists and create vertical collaboration that leads to an improved and more efficient logistics model for the pharmaceutical industry.

Abu Dhabi is actively pursuing its ambitious vision to become a leading hub for pharmaceuticals and life sciences. By investing in its infrastructure and supporting global events, the emirate is creating a collaborative ecosystem crucial for the growth of a robust and reliable healthcare ecosystem. This year's MiPharma Global Conference will showcase the emirate's pivotal role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain and its emerging status as an international pharmaceutical and logistics hub. Featuring speakers and content from both local and international stakeholders, the conference will also shine a spotlight on innovations such as healthcare deliveries by drone, offering fresh perspectives on the future of pharmaceutical logistics.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, emphasised the unique opportunity for collaboration in the air cargo and pharmaceutical sectors that the conference presents: "As the national carrier of the UAE and host airline of the MiPharma Global, Etihad Cargo looks forward to welcoming stakeholders to the UAE's capital to share insights and deepen relationships that will further advance air cargo and support Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global logistics and healthcare hub."

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau part of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The MiPharma Global Conference is a valued addition to Abu Dhabi's ever-growing portfolio of business events. Hosting this gathering reinforces the strong confidence placed in Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art infrastructure, accessibility and safety. Through this collaboration with Etihad Cargo and MiGlobal, we hope to build a lasting partnership and accelerate further growth for Abu Dhabi's MICE sector, while also elevating experiences for delegates."

David Keen, Chief Frontier Officer at MiGlobal, said: "MiPharma is delighted to be in Abu Dhabi for its 2024 Global Conference. This event will serve as a platform to highlight the city's emergence as a key innovation hub for the pharmaceutical industry. With representatives from 50 countries gathering in Abu Dhabi, the conference aims to facilitate discussions on the challenges facing the sector and raise awareness about the transformative changes taking place in pharmaceutical logistics."

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has hosted several international events to support the air cargo and pharmaceuticals sectors, including the World Cargo Summit, ACE Conference, and the Pharma Logistics Master Class. As a partner and host airline, Etihad Cargo is committed to facilitating opportunities that bring stakeholders together to strengthen relationships and identify opportunities to improve air cargo operations.

More information about the MiPharma Global Conference is available here.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit www.etihadcargo.com

About MiPharma:

MiPharma is a Logistics Network for 'best-in-class' Freight Forwarders in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain. It brings together like-minded professionals who desire change and innovation to address pain points in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Logistics Supply Chain, facilitating the search for partners to handle the movement of Pharmaceutical Cargo professionally.

