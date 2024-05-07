The GCC Unified Tourist Visa was cited as a key growth driver for the region’s travel sector, as well as factors such as sustainability, infrastructure and culture

Tourism accounted for 809,000 jobs in the UAE last year, equivalent to 12.3% of national employment, and this figure is on course to rise to 833,000 in 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf-wide collaboration, ease of inter-regional travel and infrastructure development were placed under the microscope at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, which saw a selection of policymakers discuss the streamlining of the GCC’s thriving tourism industry. The 31st edition of ATM is being hosted at Dubai World Travel Centre (DWTC) until Thursday 9 May.

H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, noted the tourism sector’s growing contribution to the Emirates’ economy in his opening comments on ATM 2024’s Global Stage. “According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), our tourism sector has been a dynamic force within our economy, contributing an impressive 11.7% to GDP [in 2023], amounting to AED 220 billion,” H.E. Al Marri told attendees. “For 2024, the forecast is set even higher, with an anticipated contribution of 12% to the [UAE’s] GDP, equating to AED 236 billion.”

H.E. Al Marri’s speech was followed by a panel discussion between H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; H.E. Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority; H.E. Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Tourism at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman; and H.E. Sarah Buhijji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. The session was moderated by Dubai Eye presenter, Richard Dean.

During the in-depth discussion, the ministerial panellists explored the importance of inter-regional initiatives in elevating the GCC tourism industry to the next level, while striking the right balance between collaboration and competition between destinations and nations. The planned GCC Unified Tourist Visa was cited as a key facilitator for the region, alongside factors such as sustainability, infrastructure and culture.

Panellists said that the planned unified visa would allow member nations to present the GCC as a connected destination, boosting accessibility and driving KPIs such as length of stay, average spend and employment. Speakers noted they would continue to ensure that the travel industry positively impacts local businesses, communities and ecosystems, contributing to the long-term sustainability of tourism across the region.

Participants also explained that current and future infrastructure will complement the GCC Unified Tourist Visa by enhancing accessibility within and between Gulf nations. In addition to ongoing investment in new and existing airports and cruise terminals, the ministerial speakers highlighted the central role of the upcoming GCC Railway in facilitating and optimising region-wide access for both domestic and international visitors.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “While it’s clear that healthy competition will continue to play an important role in strengthening the GCC’s world-class tourism offering, it was also encouraging to hear how collaboration is enabling the region to become more than the sum of its parts in terms of attracting global travellers. We are immensely grateful to this year’s ministerial participants, who provided a diverse range of valuable insights into the region’s unified tourism future.”

The opening day of ATM 2024 featured 12 sessions across the Global and Future Stages. Welcoming attendees to the Global Stage today, H.E. Issam Abdulrahim Kazim, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, hosted the fascinating Global Stage Welcome: The Gateway to Global Insights session, outlining the key tourism objectives for Dubai for the coming years.

Meanwhile, the all-new Future Stage kicked off a week of innovation-focused sessions, including Branding in the AI Era: How Travel Brands Can Capture Wanderlust. and The New Age of Island Tourism.

