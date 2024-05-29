Aluminium maker Novelis, a subsidiary of India’s Aditya Birla, is seeking to raise up to $945 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States (US).

The company, which intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is offering 45 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 per share, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Novelis is a wholly owned unit of Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of Mumbai-based conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

It operates 32 facilities in North America, Europe, South America and Asia, with customers including Ford, Jaguar, BMW, Airbus, Boeing, Coca-Cola and Ball Corporation.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead underwriters for the share offering, with Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and BMO Capital Markets as additional book-running managers.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com