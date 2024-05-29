Abu Dhabi-UAE: A panel session on Day 2 of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum, currently underway in Abu Dhabi, featured a session titled ‘Make it Green: Navigating supply and demand in the green revolution, and opportunities for green tech in the industrial sector.’

Industry leaders presented an overview of the UAE’s decarbonization efforts, including the launch of the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, to strengthen the country’s position as a global supplier of low-carbon hydrogen with the ambition to produce 1.4 Mtpa by 2031.

The panel included: Hugo Losada, CEO of Building Materials at Emirates Steel Arkan; HE Majid Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Altera; Mohamed Abdelqader Al Ramahi, Chief Green Hydrogen Officer of Masdar; Francois Michel, CEO of John Cockerill; Yousif Bin Saeed Al Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels; and Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer.

The panel explored the positive trend towards sustainable and resilient industrial models driven by environmental concerns and market dynamics as customers favor more responsible industrial products and services.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.