Abu Dhabi-UAE: A panel on the second day of the Make it in the Emirates Forum featured a panel titled ‘Exploring the Final Frontier: The UAE's space ambitions as a new investment magnet for future growth’.

The session examined the UAE's capacity to drive global advancements in space technology, emphasizing its substantial investments in satellite communications, space exploration, and data services. The sector's growth is shown by a 40% rise in space service and application contracts in 2020, alongside space-related education and training programs. In line with the National Space Strategy 2030, the UAE is also developing a sustainable and competitive space industry, balancing innovation with economic viability.

It featured: His Excellency Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency; H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Senior Advisor, Economic Warfare at EDGE Group; Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President - Middle East, Türkiye, Africa & Central Asia at Boeing; and Vincenzo Giorgio, VP Institutional Marketing & Sales Thales Group & CEO of ALTEC.