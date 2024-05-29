Abu Dhabi-UAE: A panel session on Day 2 of the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum explored how the UAE’s industrial sector is fast becoming a top global destination for international investors due to several key policies and incentives introduced in recent years.

‘Crafting economic success: Smart incentives for sustainable manufacturing growth and securing global leadership in key sectors’ was joined by H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank; H.E. Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund; Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Executive VP of DIC; Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ Group; H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance; and Mashal Al Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ.The panel heard how the government is creating conducive pathways for growth and investments under Operation 300bn, the strategy aiming to propel the industrial sector's contribution to GDP to AED 300 bn by 2031. Participants described incentives such as the National ICV Program, which provides a competitive edge to companies in the government procurement process.