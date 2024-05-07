Riffa, Bahrain – Under the Patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain’s National Council for Arts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has concluded its second Annual AUBH Multimedia Design Exhibition, displaying several projects designed by the students at the College of Media and Design.

The Annual AUBH Multimedia Exhibition is a platform for students to display their creativity, innovation, and academic excellence through projects spanning many disciplines. Shedding light on student and capstone projects, the event covered a diverse range of topics including rebranding, web design, motion graphics, and videos. A jury panel evaluated the projects, assessing the design elements and principles embedded within the projects.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President commented, “We are honored to have had His Excellency Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa as our patron for this event. His presence and interest in touring the exhibition and engaging with the student projects was a great source of motivation for our students. We are also thrilled to celebrate the success of the projects of our Multimedia Design students, who not only exhibited a unique and creative approach in their projects but also exhibited what we preach here at AUBH – which is an academically rigorous cohort that is equipped with both the hard and soft skills required to thrive in the market. This exhibition provided our students with an opportunity to showcase their skills, talents, and academic achievements to the broader community.”

One of the main goals of this exhibition was to provide visibility to the work produced by students of the different study cycles in the College of Media and Design, as well as to encourage connections between study cycles and the various areas of multimedia study.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Dr. Lillian Hallak, Associate Professor, College of Media and Design and Program Coordinator said, “We are very proud of the growth of our students and the skills they have developed over their academic journey. We ensure that our graduates are well-versed and aligned with market requirements to inject a strong caliber of professionals into the job market. The world engages with every aspect of modern life through various forms of media. It is the creators behind this imagery, videography, and innovative art that we shape through our courses.”

The Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Design program is offered over 4 years, exposing students to the role of imagery in culture, along with the ability to translate concepts, subjects, themes, or narratives into visual language. Students develop a solid base of multimedia skills and knowledge, encompassing interface design, 2-D animation, video production, introductory software development, web-based design, digital audio, and hands-on experience with real-world multimedia production.

Admissions are now open for the fall 2024-2025 academic year. To apply or to learn more about the program, please visit www.aubh.edu.bh or email our Admissions Department at admissions@aubh.edu.bh.