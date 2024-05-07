Saudi Arabia - Hospitality group Cheval Collection’s new, $80 million luxury serviced apartments in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will break ground this year, with construction due for completion in 2027.

Cheval Ladun Living – a partnership with KSA-based Ladun Investment Company – is Cheval Collection’s first property in KSA and the third in the Middle East. The UK-based, award-winning hospitality brand currently operates Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai and will open Cheval Maison – Dubai Expo City in 2025.

Speaking at Arabian Travel Market, Cheval Collection’s Chief Operating Officer John Philipson, said: "Saudi Arabia is key to Cheval Collection’s continued expansion in the Middle East, and we are proud to add Cheval Ladun Living to our international property portfolio – and to KSA’s ever-growing hospitality offering. We look forward to breaking ground this year, and opening for business in 2027.”

Luxury apartments

Located on King Fahd Road, close to Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial Centre, Cheval Ladun Living will contain 130 one to three bedroom luxury apartments. The property will also feature a range of fitness and leisure amenities, including a gym, swimming pool and sauna.

Cheval Collection’s first Middle East property – Cheval Maison – The Palm– celebrated its first successful year of operation last month. Meanwhile, the company’s 150 luxury apartment complex at Dubai’s Expo City, a repurpose of the prestigious Leadership Pavilion at EXPO 2020, is undergoing refurbishment ahead of its opening next year.

Cheval Collection currently operates 800 luxury apartments across 13 properties in London, Edinburgh and Dubai.

