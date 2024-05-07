Cairo: Startups without Borders announces the speakers and panel tracks for its 5th edition of its annual summit. The event set to take place on May 10-11, at the exquisite Kamelizer Spaces in District 5 is a highly anticipated event, promising to be a remarkable gathering of innovative minds, fostering collaboration and inspiration within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The summit, themed “Breaking Borders, Building Global Horizons,” will offer engaging talks and panels centered around Impact and Sustainability, Talent, Future Tech, and Investment. Additionally, it will provide networking opportunities for startups to connect with investors and industry leaders. The event will bring together 3,000 visionaries from across the globe, including influential figures in the technology sector and distinguished investors - representing various countries such as London, Japan, USA, Senegal, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The event's lineup includes several distinguished speakers among which are Amr Mansi, CEO of ievents and Co-Founder of Shark Tank Egypt, Ahmed Tarek, Shark and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alliance Company, and Ahmed Luxor, Co-Founder of Shark Tank Egypt, who’ll be leading a panel that delves into the story behind bringing Shark Tank to Egypt and the importance and power of inspiring youth to take on the entrepreneurial journey.

Jeff Abbot, General Partner at Blitzscaling Ventures, is coming for the official launch of AI Salon Cairo, a global network established in 2023, based on a free membership platform where entrepreneurs access an online directory to gain enhanced visibility with investors, customers, and talent. Additionally, Michael Lints, Partner at Golden Gate Ventures in Singapore, who brings over 20 years of experience as a startup operator and investor, and Wael Altorabi, CEO of Qewam and a serial entrepreneur with a decade-long focus on the MENA region, will also be sharing their insights.

On top of that, the speakers list also features Bianca Bonetti, a dynamic individual with a global perspective and a former Vice World Champion in Women’s Speed Downhill Skiing, Ibrahim Sagna, a highly experienced institutional platform builder in global finance with a successful track record of over USD 30 billion in Africa-related investments, Omar ElSahy, the General Manager of Amazon.eg (formerly Souq.com), John Gamba, a seasoned entrepreneur known for turning innovative ideas into successful ventures, Mirna Arif, with extensive experience in multinational organizations and public sector entities across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, who has been appointed as the General Manager of Microsoft Egypt.

It is worth noting that this year's edition will be featuring notable sponsors like Qewam, Odoo, ILO, Aspire Consulting, GSE - Penn University, and venue partners Kamelizer Spaces and District 5. On the sidelines of the event, Startups without Borders will be introducing the AI Salon in collaboration with Blitzscaling Ventures, alongside 101 startup-investor meetings, B2B match-making, and 30 workshops providing valuable knowledge and tools for entrepreneurs, including scholarships for refugee entrepreneurs. Startups without Borders will also be hosting the "We Make Future" startup competition, with the winning startup pitching at the global finals in Bologna, Italy.