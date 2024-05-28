Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – The Middle East’s first-ever Baby Expo was a resounding success, attracting over 11,000 attendees and creating a vibrant community hub for families and expectant parents. The event was honoured by the presence of VIP guest Her Excellency Hessa bint Eisa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in the Government of Dubai.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on the 24th and 25th of May 2024, the Baby Expo featured 165 exhibiting brands from 28 countries showcasing baby, toddler, and maternity brands and products. Attendees explored, tested products and seized exclusive deals and show discounts from participating brands, along with mystery goody bags filled with exciting vouchers and products. Highlights included a packed-agenda of educational sessions for both parents & parents-to-be, celebrity interviews, family-friendly activities, sensory activities, baby massage sessions and more.

Ashleigh Lloyd, Co-Founder of Baby Expo commented: "Our first-ever Baby Expo Dubai has been a phenomenal success, bringing together families, expectant parents, brands and experts in a vibrant exchange of knowledge and resources. This event focuses on empowering parents at every stage of their parenting journey, equipping them with vital information to make informed decisions for their family's well-being. We are delighted by the overwhelming success, enthusiasm, and positive feedback received, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming everyone again next year to further cultivate a supportive community for families in Dubai.”

The two-day event featured Celebrity speakers, including Kris Fade, Joelle Mardinian and Russell & Lindsey Kane and over 90 expert speakers delivering insightful panels and discussions on essential topics such as baby care, first aid, breastfeeding, and more. Thought leaders from diverse fields such as midwifery, speech and language therapy, and paediatric physical therapy shared valuable insights across 60+ interactive sessions on the Main Stage powered by Aveeno Baby & Johnson’s Baby, the Bloom Expert Education Stage and the Expert Education & Interactive Workshops by King’s College Hospital London.

The Baby Expo Business Breakfast brought together industry professionals to discuss the future of the maternity, baby & toddler industry – exploring areas for opportunities, highlighting challenges and analysing key market trends & innovations. Whilst, the Mumpreneur Collective offered a platform for women balancing entrepreneurship and motherhood to share their insights and provide advice & support. With the baby product market projected to reach US$168 billion by 2032, this ongoing dialogue is crucial for driving growth in the industry.[1]

New brands catering to babies, toddlers and mothers were launched alongside products from established brands. Cybex unveiled their latest sport stroller, Avi Spin, designed for active mothers and adventurous families, in addition to the Lemo Learning Tower, to help curious children join in everyday chores and explore the home environment. A new Emirati baby food company, Hum Mum by NextGen, debuted with healthy puree pouches and child-friendly biscuits. Shein soft-launched their new organic cotton babywear line, Cozy Cub, set for an official online release in early June. Babywear brand Nabi Baby showcased its new range of organic silk and Merino wool collections.

With rising demand for baby products, equipment, and services for newborns, and parents spending an average of AED 98,880 during their child’s first year, according to new research commissioned by The Baby Expo, there is significant opportunity for new brands to enter the market and meet this demand.

Additional launches included a first-of-its-kind pregnancy journal by My Art Pix, silicone feeding sets by Baby Basics, JOLT innovative wellness supplement by Lindsey Kane and her husband, comedian Russell Kane, and Skin Food ME’s official launch of Estelle & Thild, the leading certified organic skincare and beauty brand from Sweden. Active Mama Workout introduced an online membership program blending fitness, education, and community support for modern mothers..

Plans for The Baby Expo 2025 are already underway, promising even more exciting features and opportunities for parents, expectant parents, and like-minded brands from across the globe.

In partnership with premier brands from the baby, maternal, and toddler sectors, the Baby Expo proudly showcased an impressive roster of collaborators with the Main Stage Powered by Aveeno Baby® and Johnson’s Baby® and Babyshop - dedicated Baby & Parenting Partner of the event. Bloom joined as Expert Education Stage Sponsor, while Platinum Sponsors includde Dabdub and King’s College Hospital Dubai and Gold Sponsors featured esteemed names such as Stokke, Nabi, Bimbly, No More Lice and Shein. Cybex enhanced the event as the VIP Influencer Lounge Sponsor, with Dubai Cares joining as Charity Partner and Fade Fit serving as the Strategic Partner. Additionally, Qidz joined as the App Partner.

