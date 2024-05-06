DOHA: First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC), Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, recently met with a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman representing the SMEs Development Authority.

The Oman delegation was led by Fathiya bint Jomaa Al Hakamani, Director of Corporate Investment at the Authority, along with a number of Omani entrepreneurs and business owners.

During the meeting, both officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between both entities, explored cooperation fields between entrepreneurs and startups, and reviewed possibilities for establishing partnerships and joint ventures between the two

sides.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar emphasised the Chamber’s commitment to enhancing cooperation between Qatari and Omani business owners.

She noted that Qatar offers profitable investment opportunities in various fields, especially in the startups sector.

He also underscored the close fraternal relations between both countries, noting that the Chamber is prepared to help Omani businessmen willing to invest in Qatar by familiarising them with the Qatari market and available opportunities, as well as arranging meetings with Qatari entrepreneurs to discuss the establishment of partnerships and joint projects, whether in Qatar or Oman.

For her part, Fathiya Al Hakamani, Director of the Corporate Investment at the Oman SMEs Development Authority, reviewed plans and programs adopted by the Authority within the frame of the Omani National Development Strategy.

She noted that the delegation’s visit to Qatar aims at helping Omani entrepreneurs learn about entrepreneurship in the Qatari market and look for potential partners from Qatar with the aim to promote mutual and joint projects.

Al Hakamani pointed out that the delegation includes a number of business owners representing companies specialized in various sectors including business solutions, innovation and digital company management, engineering consultancy in energy, brand development and jewelry, among others.

During the meeting, Omani entrepreneurs gave overviews on their startups, expressing their desire to enter to the Qatari market and forge partnerships with their Qatari counterparts.

