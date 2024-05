Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike killed at least 21 people at a displacement camp west of the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday, days after a similar strike that sparked global outrage.

Mohammad al-Mughayyir, a senior official at the agency, said 21 people had been killed in an "occupation strike targeting the tents of displaced people west of Rafah". Palestinian militant group Hamas also said an Israeli strike had caused "dozens of martyrs and wounded" in the area.