Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, marked its debut at COMEX 2024 – the Global Technology Show, taking place from May 27 to 30, 2024 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Recognized as the premier showcase for technology and innovation in the Sultanate, COMEX 2024 spotlights cutting-edge advancements and serves as a hub for fostering valuable industry partnerships. National Finance's enthusiastic participation underscores its dedication to customer-centricity, embracing digital innovation, and championing sustainable development.

Commenting on the company’s participation at the event, Mr. Saam Al Habsi, Chief Operations Officer at National Finance said, “In today's rapidly evolving world, digital innovation is crucial, offering significant benefits to companies, customers, and the broader community. At National Finance, we recognize the synergy between digital transformation, technological investment, and sustainable living – aspects that are critical for driving long-term progress. By remaining committed to our investments in advanced technologies and fostering an environment that promotes creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement, we have cemented our position as a trusted Partner for Growth that understands and keeps pace with the dynamic market. Our participation in COMEX 2024 presents a unique opportunity to explore global trends, better understand customer needs, and showcase our legacy of leveraging cutting-edge technology to create innovative product offerings that simplify and enrich the lives of our customers.”

National Finance's booth at COMEX 2024 features a contemporary, open design that invites visitors to explore the company's services seamlessly. This thoughtfully designed space combines warm, welcoming elements with state-of-the-art interactive kiosks and screens, reflecting the company’s commitment to providing fast, easy, and flexible services. Visitors enjoy an immersive experience, enhanced by the presence of knowledgeable staff who are on-site to offer insights into the company’s innovative services and engage with guests. National Finance’s booth not only elevates customer interaction but also reaffirms the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled services and fostering meaningful connections.

During the event, National Finance, in collaboration with Omantel and Thawani, held a special session to showcase their unique Buy Now Pay Later offering. This innovative service enables eligible customers to finance the purchase of smart devices from Omantel and repay the instalments to National Finance over an agreed period. The session emphasized National Finance’s commitment to establishing strategic partnerships to offer tailored Consumer Durables Financing solutions that meet customers' needs.

A key theme for National Finance’s participation at COMEX is its dedication to sustainability initiatives and driving meaningful change in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. The company acknowledges the potential of digitalization and technological advancements in to foster financial inclusion, empower communities, and significantly reduce the collective carbon footprint. At the event, National Finance not only highlighted its active role in the sustainability realm, but also leveraged the platform to advocate for increased investment in FinTech and the broader adoption of robust sustainability strategies across industries in the country.

National Finance’s participation at COMEX 2024 underscores its dedication to engaging meaningfully with the industry, customers, and the community. By participating in such industry events, the company aims to solidify its leadership in the nation’s financial landscape and contribute to socio-economic advancement, fostering a brighter and more inclusive future.