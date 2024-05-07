NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal to Headline Return of “NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” and “NBA District”

LONDON AND ABU DHABI – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that tickets for The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will go on sale to the general public at ticketmaster.ae today at 1 p.m. GST.. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will feature the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets playing preseason games on Friday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 6 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Unrivalled access, hospitality and experiences for fans as well as local excursions and hotel accommodations are also available for purchase at http://nbaexperiences.com/abudhabi.

The NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi also today announced that four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal will headline the return of “NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” and “NBA District”, two interactive fan events that will take place in October in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ.

“NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi” will take place will take place at Etihad Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. GST. The family-friendly entertainment experience will feature world-class game entertainment, skills competitions, and appearances by Celtics and Nuggets players, O’Neal and other NBA legends. Special celebrity guests will be announced a later date.

The weekend-long NBA District will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat for the third consecutive year from Thursday, Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 6. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in immersive experiences, partner activations, NBA talent appearances, basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, and purchase limited-edition NBA merchandise.

Tickets for NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi and NBA District are on sale now at ticketmaster.ae.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. In addition to presenting partner ADQ, the games and surrounding events will be supported by a roster of marketing partners, including Aldar, Emirates, Experience Abu Dhabi, Nike and Tissot.

Both the Celtics and Nuggets are participating in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, which are airing live in the UAE on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season. Fans can follow the NBA on Instagram, Snapchat and X (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic. NBA fans in the UAE and across the Middle East can shop online at NBAStoreME.com and at the NBA Store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi for the widest selection of official NBA merchandise ever available in the region.

