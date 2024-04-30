PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Managing a host of luxury and upscale hotel brands across the region, Emaar Hospitality Group is committed to delivering unparalleled guest experiences through continuous innovation and excellence. Having undergone an impressive expansion process over the past few years, the company will share its success stories and future plans for strategic growth, covering various touchpoints including sustainability, wellbeing, and hospitality.
Hospitality Excellence
Boasting a portfolio of renowned hospitality brands, Emaar Hospitality Group has long been a trendsetter in the industry. The group was recently behind the successful expansion of Vida Hotels and Resorts, an upper-mid-scale hotel brand for the new generation of business and leisure travellers. Vida Hotels and Resorts is steadily expanding across the region, planning to open Vida Dubai Mall in 2024, in addition to Vida Marassi Marina in Egypt and a new hotel in Sharjah, which is yet to be revealed.
Emaar Hospitality Group is also an industry leader in luxury hospitality, with a whole host of its renowned Address Hotels + Resorts properties spread across the GCC region. Among its most notable properties is Address Beach Resort, a beachfront retreat nestled in the bustling heart of Dubai, which has recently earned the prestigious recognition as a 5-star hotel from the Forbes Travel Guide. Building on the popularity of the Address Brand, Emaar Hospitality Group will soon open Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, and is already working on an exciting new property in Ras Al Khaimah, set to be built on Al Marjan Island, one of the Emirate’s newest leisure destinations.
Championing Sustainability
Sustainability remains a cornerstone of Emaar Hospitality Group’s ethos, driving its commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible business practices. With initiatives such as food waste management using echnology and AI, ensuring ‘zero waste to landfill’ during Ramadan 2024, and striving to be plasticfree in their operations like replacing plastic bottles with glass bottles, bamboo keycards inroom amenities mostly made of biodegradable items, the brand continually strives to foster a positive environmental impact across its extensive portfolio. Embracing the essence of giving back, Emaar Hospitality Group has collaborated with various organiations to expand its charitable efforts, donate excess food, and support animal welfare, in addition to hosting an annual Iftar event where the corporate team and construction workers break their fast together.