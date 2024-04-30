Dubai, UAE: Managing a host of luxury and upscale hotel brands across the region, Emaar Hospitality Group is committed to delivering unparalleled guest experiences through continuous innovation and excellence. Having undergone an impressive expansion process over the past few years, the company will share its success stories and future plans for strategic growth, covering various touchpoints including sustainability, wellbeing, and hospitality.

Hospitality Excellence

Boasting a portfolio of renowned hospitality brands, Emaar Hospitality Group has long been a trendsetter in the industry. The group was recently behind the successful expansion of Vida Hotels and Resorts, an upper-mid-scale hotel brand for the new generation of business and leisure travellers. Vida Hotels and Resorts is steadily expanding across the region, planning to open Vida Dubai Mall in 2024, in addition to Vida Marassi Marina in Egypt and a new hotel in Sharjah, which is yet to be revealed.

Emaar Hospitality Group is also an industry leader in luxury hospitality, with a whole host of its renowned Address Hotels + Resorts properties spread across the GCC region. Among its most notable properties is Address Beach Resort, a beachfront retreat nestled in the bustling heart of Dubai, which has recently earned the prestigious recognition as a 5-star hotel from the Forbes Travel Guide. Building on the popularity of the Address Brand, Emaar Hospitality Group will soon open Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, and is already working on an exciting new property in Ras Al Khaimah, set to be built on Al Marjan Island, one of the Emirate’s newest leisure destinations.

Championing Sustainability