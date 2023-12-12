Dubai: The event underscored Dubai’s remarkable transformation, evolving from an emerging market to a true global contender that captures the world’s consistent attention.

Experts throughout the day drew attention to the city's unparalleled appeal especially to International Investors and Business Leaders, emphasizing its role as a gateway to growth in the Middle East - now cited as the second-largest economy in the region.

The Summit also focused on lucrative Investment opportunities in Indonesia, especially with the launch of their new Golden Visa program.

Attendees gained valuable insights into offshore investment strategies, second citizenship options, and Bali’s real estate potential.

Renowned keynote speakers shared their distinctive perspectives throughout the day, delving into comprehensive strategies for navigating the evolving geopolitical landscape.

They highlighted the growing trend of individuals and families adopting multiple citizenships as a proactive measure to future-proof the next generation.

“It was truly exhilarating to witness a dynamic gathering of thought leaders from diverse industries, converging to shape the future of investment. This event not only solidifies Dubai’s pivotal role as the epicenter for the future but also unveils the untapped potential for investment opportunities worldwide.” - Added Denys Dovgal, Founder of the Freedom Business Summit.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE EVENT

Dubai’s Dynamic Investment Landscape: A robust hub for short- and long-term gains.

Investor Guidance: Combatting “shiny object syndrome” with diligent due diligence for optimal opportunities.

Indonesia’s Untapped Potential: Promising long-term growth and remarkable returns with a key focus on Bali’s rapidly growing real estate investment opportunities.

Global Trend: Growing recognition of citizenship/residency through investment, contributing up to 50% to some microstate’s GDP.

The Freedom Business Summit was Co-organized with Alex Villas. Alex Villas is the industry- leading real estate company in Bali with a mission to bring affordable luxury living to the masses.

