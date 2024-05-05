The Sustainova Startup Challenge, a flagship event in the realm of sustainability and innovation, conducted its highly successful edition on April 29th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Powered by Risin Ventures in collaboration with CODE (MCIT - KSA) and Sedrah (MEWA - KSA), the event provided a dynamic platform for startups to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and solutions aimed at driving positive change and contributing to sustainable development.

Risin Ventures is a Middle East and India focused Venture studio focused towards building and growing startups in the Technology space such as AI, ML, Blockchain, IoT, Robotics, Data & Cloud management working with business/enterprises and producing SaaS products. Risin ventures also aims to build and support startups who are solving real world problems in the Sustainability space. We also support entrepreneurs through Start up Incubation and Acceleration Programs, funding, training, mentorship, new market access, strategic connections with regional and global tech innovation ecosystem along with building the fostering innovation and collaboration.

The Sustainova Startup Challenge witnessed the convergence of visionaries, changemakers, investors, and partners committed to advancing sustainable practices and fostering innovation in the field of climate technology. Key partners, including The Carbon Collective, Startup Grind Riyadh, CODE, and the Sedra Accelerator Program, played integral roles in ensuring the success and impact of the Sustainova Startup Challenge, underscoring the importance of collective action in addressing global sustainability challenges.

The event was proudly sponsored by ICON Training Co., exemplifying their commitment to nurturing and empowering startups in the sustainability space and driving meaningful impact through innovation.

A highlight of the Sustainova Startup Challenge was the inspiring keynote address delivered by Ahmad Alsaidlani, Founder and CEO of ROOTs Ventures Studio (Backed by ARAMCO’s Wa'ed Ventures). Ahmad's remarkable journey and dedication to using investment and entrepreneurship to drive sustainability and impact for a better future served as a beacon of inspiration for participants and attendees alike.

The judging panel, comprising experts from various fields including technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, played a crucial role in selecting the most innovative solutions from the top 10 startup finalists. The esteemed panel included:

Hadi Saeed Alshakhori, Programs Manager at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia.

Omar Kabbush, Senior Business Development Manager at Center of Digital Entrepreneurship.

Awdesh Chetal, Founder & CEO of HyperThink Systems & Risin Ventures.

Yazeed Alshammari, Partner at MSA Novo.

Abdullah Alonaideel, Entrepreneurship Programs Director at Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Feras Al Safwan, Investment Manager at Wa'ed Ventures.

The top three winning startups of the Sustainova Startup Challenge 2024 are:

Winner- Verofax: Hub for Industry Decarbonization - A groundbreaking solution revolutionizing industries' approach to decarbonization through a validated marketplace for green commodities.

1st Runner up- WAJAD: Addressing environmental and health risks from organic waste mismanagement through sustainable disposal practices.

2nd Runner up- NetZero: Tackling desertification and pollution challenges while aiming to plant 10 billion trees by 2030 through innovative tracking systems and ambitious initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative.

The success of the Sustainova Startup Challenge 2024 underscores the importance of innovation, collaboration, and investment in driving sustainable development and addressing global environmental challenges. As preparations begin for the next edition of the Sustainova Startup Challenge in the UAE, slated to be announced soon, the momentum towards a greener, more sustainable future continues to build.

For more information about the Sustainova Startup Challenge, please visit https://sustainovachallenge.com.