According to the Business Partners SME Confidence Index, South African SMEs are increasingly optimistic in 2025, with more business owners viewing the economy and government efforts as supportive of growth.

However, cash flow, economic conditions, and limited funding continue to constrain growth. The index shows 86% of SMEs consider access to finance critical, 85% need targeted business resources, and 83% cite mentorship as important.

Policy adjustments underway to aid SME growth

Business Partners Limited highlights that the National Small Enterprise Amendment Act aims to simplify access to financial and non-financial support by cutting bureaucratic hurdles. The company adds that while legislation is a positive step, private sector involvement remains crucial to provide capital, mentorship, and networks entrepreneurs need.

Entrepreneur of the Year Awards open for entries

Business Partners Limited announced that the 37th annual Entrepreneur of the Year Awards opened on 1 July 2025, inviting SME owners to apply across three categories: Emerging Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur, and Medium Business Entrepreneur. Five finalists will be selected in each, with special awards for job creation and innovation depending on entries.

Winners will be announced in October 2025 and will share R2m in prizes including cash, mentorship, technical assistance, and business exposure.

Global exposure linked to upcoming summits

Business Partners notes that South Africa’s hosting of the 2025 G20 and B20 summits in November offers award winners an opportunity to engage with global decision-makers. The summits represent economies covering 85% of global GDP and nearly 80% of international trade, providing a platform to build cross-border partnerships and expand market reach.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).