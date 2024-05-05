Abu Dhabi, UAE: For the third consecutive time, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library participated in the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, from 29 April to 5 May 2024 with remarkable success and a wide attendance of visitors and culture enthusiasts from around the world and across different age groups, to explore its prominent initiatives, outstanding services, and a selected range of its valuable first editions, which include titles and books by world-renowned authors translated into Arabic.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said, "We are proud of the great success of our participation in this year's Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which reflects our firm commitment to spreading culture and knowledge, in addition to exchanging experiences and exploring ways to enhance cooperation and expand cultural and strategic partnerships with authors, publishers, and exhibitors, to support our vision of enhancing the passion for reading and knowledge among future generations, and building a beacon of knowledge, culture, and creativity."

AlMazrooei stressed that "Through its large diverse knowledge collection comprising more than 1.2 million titles in various fields and specialties in over 70 languages worldwide, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library continuously strives to contribute to the strong position of Dubai as a cultural center, driven by a clear and sustainable strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to stimulate the passion for knowledge among youth and inspire future generations to learn and broaden their intellectual horizons."

Over the course of 7 days, and in celebration of the dean of Arab novels and Nobel laureate, Naguib Mahfouz, the personality of this year’s ADIBF, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library presented his masterpieces including his last novel, the “The Coffee House”, and made it available to the public in 8 languages around the world as part of its “A World in Your Language” initiative, utilizing the latest artificial intelligence programs. The Library offered over 1000 stand visitors different giveaways and gifts.

The library highlighted its unique digital services available to the public permanently, including the "Digital Library", which allows the public to browse, search, and access a wide range of its historical knowledge sources, rare and old books.

The library's booth at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair witnessed wide participation and significant turnout from school students, government and private entities, writers, and representatives of publishing houses from the UAE and around the world, praising its services, facilities, exhibits, and initiatives, which reflect continuous and ongoing efforts to achieve excellence and development in the fields of culture, education, and knowledge dissemination by meeting the comprehensive and distinguished cultural aspirations and needs of society.