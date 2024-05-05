Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce a surprise extension of Season 28 for 3 bonus days! Due to overwhelming demand, the season will now conclude on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

This unprecedented move allows guests more time to enjoy the diverse entertainment, cultural experiences, and shopping delights. The park will continue welcoming visitors from 4 PM until 2 AM during these bonus days.

Additionally, Global Village is extending the "Kids Go Free" offer until the last day, allowing children under 12 to enter for free.

Join us for the festivities and bid farewell to Season 28 in style!

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

