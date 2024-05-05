One-of-its-kind cultural event that draws on the transformative power of film to unite people of all ages

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has announced the exciting return of the much-anticipated 12th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, with film submissions being accepted from 12 May. The dates for this year’s Festival have also been revealed, and is set to take place from 16 – 23 November 2024, offering an exciting week-long celebration of cinema, culture, and creativity for every generation.

Filmmakers from around the world will have until 1 September to submit their entries for the Ajyal Competition, divided into two sections—a Feature Film Competition for narrative and documentary films and a Short Film Competition covering short narratives and documentaries.

In addition, the Festival’s popular ‘Made in Qatar’ section, showcasing films from the nation’s thriving creative community, will also make a return celebrating Qatar’s vibrant and ever-evolving cinema ecosystem. The programme has become an internationally recognised and applauded initiative that shines a spotlight on the country’s film industry. Submissions for the ‘Made in Qatar’ section close on 15 September and are open for locals and Qatar residents.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute, said: “We are excited to announce the dates for Ajyal Film Festival and look forward to bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts for a memorable celebration of storytelling and creativity. Going into what will be the 12th edition of Ajyal, all of us at the Institute are grateful for the overwhelming response from our audiences and community who have been an integral part of our journey—their enduring support has encouraged us every year to put together an event we can all be proud of and share in together.”

As one of the region's leading film festivals dedicated to showcasing the talent and originality of emerging creatives, Ajyal remains committed to its mission of fostering a deeper appreciation for cinema and nurturing the next generation of storytellers.

The Festival showcases a diverse selection of compelling films from Qatar, the Middle East, and beyond, including feature films, documentaries, and short films curated to appeal to audiences young and old alike. Ajyal also offers a range of engaging activities, workshops, and panel discussions designed to inspire creativity and ignite meaningful conversations about the power of cinema as a tool for social change and cultural exchange.

As in previous editions, participants must abide by the criteria for their films to be eligible for competition. Films submitted to the Festival should not have been released or publicly exhibited in the State of Qatar nor broadcasted publicly prior to this year’s Festival.

About Doha Film Institute

Doha Film Institute is an independent, not-for-profit cultural organisation. It supports the growth of the local film community through cultivating film appreciation, enhancing industry knowledge and contributing to the development of sustainable creative industries in Qatar. The Institute’s platforms include funding and production of local, regional and international films; skills-sharing and mentorship programmes; film screenings; the Ajyal Film Festival; and Qumra. With culture, community, learning and entertainment at its foundation, the Institute is committed to supporting Qatar’s 2030 vision for the development of a knowledge-based economy.