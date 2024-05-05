Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication and ICT services in the Sultanate of Oman, on Wednesday hosted this year’s first meeting of the Oman chapter of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing Investor Relations (IR) practices within the region.

This significant event, held for the first time at Omantel's headquarters, underscores the company’s dedication to promoting transparency and best practices in investor relations. By facilitating this important meeting, Omantel not only reinforced its role as an industry leader but also demonstrated its commitment to boosting Oman’s investment landscape.

Ghassan Al Hashar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Omantel, said: “Hosting the MEIRA Oman chapter meeting aligns with Omantel's strategic vision to lead by example in the realm of investor relations. Omantel strongly believes in the need to drive initiatives that foster a deeper understanding of the financial markets and create a more transparent dialogue between companies and investors. We are extremely proud to host this meeting and network with organizations having similar focus on Investor Relations.”

Paolo Casamassima, Chief Executive Officer of MEIRA stated: “This Oman chapter meeting comes at a time when the regional capital markets are witnessing higher levels of maturity as well as global interest. We are confident this event will be a catalyst for greater networking among all MEIRA members, and that we can all benefit from learning about new trends in Investor Relations. We appreciate Omantel’s role in hosting this important meeting.”

The meeting, facilitated by Omantel, brought together leading professionals and stakeholders from across the Middle East, comprising with more than 100 attendees, including 14 CFOs, 25 IROs, and a significant representation of local Analysts. Discussions focused on current IR trends, challenges, and strategies to elevate the overall investment framework within the region. The networking highlighted the crucial role of cross-regional knowledge exchange in enhancing the standards and practices of investor relations.

The event began with a presentation by Omantel CFO Ghassan Al-Hashar on "The importance of the Investor Relations function in communicating with institutional investors" highlighting key aspects of "Omantel IR program and Equity Story." The presentation also demonstrated how Investor Relations can foster transparency and communication and how effective IR practices, especially in ESG disclosures, can boost any company's international presence.

Omantel’s proactive approach in hosting the MEIRA meeting not only reflects its commitment to best IR practices but also its dedication to contributing to the economic prosperity of Oman. By leading such initiatives, Omantel supports the Muscat Stock Exchange in attracting more investors and elevating Oman's position as a key investment destination in the Middle East.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.