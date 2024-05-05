This year’s theme ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’ underscores the growing importance of entrepreneurism in the sector

The four-day travel and tourism trade show takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 6-9 May 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading global event for the travel and tourism sector, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre this week for its 31st edition. Taking place from 6-9 May, over 41,000 attendees are expected to visit the annual trade show, which will feature 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries.

This year, ATM is centred on the theme ‘Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel through Entrepreneurship’, spotlighting the pivotal role of start-ups and entrepreneurs in shaping the sector’s future. This focus will provide a platform for industry leaders and policymakers worldwide to empower the travel and tourism community to harness entrepreneurism and identify opportunities for growth.

A four-day conference programme will deliver over 50 informative sessions from more than 200 high-profile speakers who will address attendees across the Global Stage and the new Future Stage. H.E Issam Abdulrahim Kazim, Chief Executive Officer – Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, will host the Global Stage Welcome: The Gateway to Global Insights keynote speech, outlining Dubai’s tourism goals and plans for the coming years. Later tomorrow, Ministers from the GCC and beyond will take to the stage to discuss the key strategies to support and develop tourism in the region at the Ministerial Debate: Streamlining Tourism within the GCC.

ATM will also host the Market Insights Summit on the Global Stage on opening day, exploring the potential of China, India and Latin America as they emerge as key players in global tourism. The panel for the Summit includes Basmah Al-Mayman, Regional Director for the Middle East, UN Tourism; Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton; Julia Simpson, CEO & President, World Travel and Tourism Council; and Jan Gerrit Koechling, Partner, Roland Berger.

The Future Stage will officially launch tomorrow with a focus on the Trends Shaping the Future of Hospitality in the Middle East, led by senior representatives from IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriot International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Banyan Tree Dubai, Mastercard and Silkhaus. Other sessions tomorrow on the Future Stage include The New Age of Island Tourism, which explores how islands in the Middle East are offering new opportunities for tourism, and the Global Economic Disruptions Affecting the Future of Travel session.

Speaking ahead of launch day, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Following the unprecedented success of our 30th edition in 2023, exhibitor participation has increased by a remarkable 26% this year, making ATM 2024 the largest in the event’s history.

“This notable growth underscores ATM’s reputation as an unmissable event for the global travel and tourism community, offering unrivalled business and networking opportunities for attendees and exhibitors across a wide range of travel sectors and verticals.”

Growth has been achieved across all show verticals, including regional year-on-year upticks for the Middle East (28%), Asia (34%), Europe (34%) and Africa (26%). In addition, more than 100 prominent travel technology companies will showcase their latest innovations to a global audience at this year's event. The Travel Tech section is 58% larger this year, indicating an unprecedented surge in interest from companies that want to display their latest technological advancements.

ATM continues its commitment to sustainability for another year, building on the show’s main theme in 2023 and in keeping with its 30 long-term sustainability goals. The Sustainability Summit on 9 May will explore Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, consumer preferences, and the collaborative efforts required to create a more sustainable future for travel and tourism. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Stand Award will recognise the exhibitor who has made outstanding efforts to reduce their stand's carbon footprint.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024’s strategic partners are the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

To register your interest in attending ATM 2024, visit https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb/enquire.html.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

About:

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 31st year, is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2023 welcomed over 40,000 attendees and hosted over 30,000 visitors, including more than 2,100 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 countries, across ten halls at Dubai World Trade Centre. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

Next in-person event: 6 to 9 May 2024, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a festival of events from 6 to 12 May, within and alongside Arabian Travel Market 2024. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes Influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, as well as ATM Travel Tech. It also features the ATM Buyer Forums, as well as a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 35,000 people, over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next live event: 6 to 8 November 2023 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 15 to 17 April 2024 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 10 to 12 April 2024 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network