Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) hosted one of the world’s top engineers and technologists in a session to celebrate the role of Arab talents in human development.

Professor Fadel Adib, Associate Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and recent winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in the Engineering and Technology category, joined government officials, as well as science and engineering enthusiasts, at Dubai Future Academy.

The session underlined the importance of the Great Arab Minds initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The conversation examined how the initiative is inspiring more Arabs to contribute to human development.

During the session, moderated by Dr. Mohammed Qassim, Director of DFA, Professor Adib stressed the need to encourage Arabs to make even more contributions to science, research, medicine, academia, economics and other fields.

He also underlined the importance of creating the conditions in which Arab youth can build a bright future through skills, talent, education and ambition.

The audience heard about Professor Adib’s achievements and challenges during his career, which he said spurred him to continue working hard.

Professor Adib won his Great Arab Minds Award for his outstanding contributions to the fields of wireless technology and wireless sensing. His pioneering research and inventions have led to advancements in remote detection, which has applications in search and rescue, for example, by sensing people and movement under rubble.