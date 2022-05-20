The World Chef Congress & Expo unites the global community of chefs and cross-industry innovators to explore the past, present, and future of the culinary trade.

CEO of Dilmah, Dilhan C. Fernando will be joined by special mixologist Peter Kuruvita at the event to give a special demonstration of their offerings

Dubai, UAE: Dilmah, the world’s finest ethical tea brand, has announced its participation at the 2022 WorldChefs Conference & Expo taking place in Abu Dhabi from May 30 to June 2. Demonstrating its strong connection to the event, Dilmah has been the exclusive tea partner of the event for over 8 years.

The event is set to attract thousands of delegates from across the five continents and comprises of an extensive educational program, the prestigious Global Chefs Challenge culinary competition, a trade exhibition, and numerous industry events and activities. The Worldchefs Congress & Expo has been organized in over 36 cities across the world throughout its illustrious 93-year history.

Under the theme, Immunity Inspired by Tea, Dilmah CEO Dilhan F. Fernando will be presenting a session to introduce the brand and its purpose. The session will also include Dilmah Ambassador, Chef and Restauranter Peter Kuruvita, , who will be discussing and demonstrating use of tea in tea gastronomy.

Dilhan C. Fernando, Tea Grower & Dilmah CEO commented, “We are delighted to continue participating and supporting The WorldChefs Conference & Expo 2022 in Abu Dhabi through a curated session that explains the art of tea gastronomy. As a leading finest ethical tea brand, we are proud to contribute to elevating luxury tea in the region’s F&B industry.”

Tea has gone from strength to strength in recent years and now luxury tea is really on trend in the hospitality sector. Research conducted with YouGov last year showed that 66% of UAE visited hotels or a restaurant for luxury high tea last year and it also revealed that 34% of guests order a luxury tea when they visit a hotel.

Fernando concluded, “We are witnessing increasing demand for luxury tea and our research shows that 2/3 guests went for high tea in 2021. Consumers are drawn towards beverages that offer functional benefits and health is increasingly a priority so benefits such as immunity is becoming increasingly significant. At Dilmah, our natural infusions teas have been crafted with this in mind.”

With a jam-packed schedule full of workshops, talks and competitions, the 2022 edition is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. Dilmah is extremely proud to be sponsoring and participating in such a prestigious event and look forward to showcasing their exceptional quality offerings at the same time. With the resurgence of tea and the increased appreciation of tea culture, tea has become a modern must-have experience within the global hospitality industry and so the partnership between the World Chef Congress and Dilmah is a match made in heaven.

-Ends-

ABOUT DILMAH

Founded by Merrill J. Fernando, the world's most experienced teamaker, Dilmah has championed quality, authenticity and variety in tea. Dilmah, as the first producer-owned tea brand, pioneered the concept of Single Origin Tea in 1985 when the company bypassed industry trends to reiterate its commitment to provide its customers authentic tea. Standing firm on its values of delivering taste with goodness and purpose, Dilmah offers a unique taste of unblended garden-fresh Ceylon tea – a hallmark packed at source.

Sustainably grown, Dilmah’s core value of providing ethical tea is underlined by the efforts reflected in the MJF Charitable Foundation, Dilmah Conservation, and consciously retaining all packaging profit in Sri Lanka. Dilmah firmly believes that Business is a Matter of Human Service.

For more information visit: http://www.dilmahtea.com/