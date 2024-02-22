Agthia Group, a leading food & beverage company, has signed several partnerships at Gulfood 2024 Exhibition besides showcasing its extensive brand portfolio across water, food, snacking, frozen and protein business verticals.

Al Ain Water, Agthia's flagship brand, signed several partnerships to enhance sustainability in the UAE market including an agreement with Alpha Flight Catering (Air Arabia) that will enable them to make a significant shift towards sustainability by completely shifting to Al Ain rPET bottles for their inflight consumption, airport lounges, crew and all other operations.

Another MoU that was signed with North Atlantic Research and Survey explores new market opportunities, like introducing Icelandic Glacier Water to the GCC region, in line with Agthia's strategy of offering unique, premium products. Additionally, a partnership with the Dubai Horse Racing Club was sealed to fuel champions' spirits for the next three years and consequently strengthen Al Ain Water's presence in the sports sector.

20th anniversary

Agthia’s participation coincided with the group's 20th anniversary, during which the company showed its growth and how it bolsters its presence in key markets regionally and globally.

Since its inception, the group has prioritised innovation across its product offerings, strengthening its distinct and agile business model and solidifying its leadership position by expanding into value-added categories. The group has fortified its position through the recent acquisitions and integration of several companies including Al Foah, Nabil Foods, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, Atyab, BMB Group, and Abu Auf, which has driven the Group's footprint to over 45 countries globally, with over 35 brands tailored to diverse needs, aligning perfectly with the group's ethos of "For the better”.

Mubarak Al Mansoori, President of Snacking & Government Relations, said: "The group's presence at this year's exhibition aligns perfectly with our 20th anniversary, lending significant importance to the event on multiple fronts. Today, we observe the pivotal contribution of the group towards advancing and bolstering the developmental landscape of the F&B sector across regional and global markets, thereby reinforcing Agthia’s prominent position within the industry."

Golden opportunity

Al Mansoori said: “Despite the challenges of inflation and disruptions in the supply chain affecting the entire sector, Agthia's participation in Gulfood 2024 presents a golden opportunity to highlight the growth and accomplishments of our agile business model. This underscores our improved capacity to address challenges and stay abreast of industry developments, ranging from strengthening our group’s portfolio to forging stronger direct connections with our customers; This aligns perfectly with our ambitious long-term strategy, founded on three fundamental pillars: growth, efficiency, and capability, with the ultimate goal of attaining leadership in the food and beverage sector across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond by 2025.”

Mubarak concluded by saying: "Our business results over the past years underscore our continuous pursuit and commitment to accelerating the growth and expansion of the group to deliver the best for both our customers and employees alike. Today, we witness the fruits of these successes come to fruition.

