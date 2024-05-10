Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Motors, the automotive division of Al Ghurair, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has been awarded three prestigious titles at the 2024 EXEED International Dealer Annual Conference, which was held on 29 April in China’s Wuhu city, located in the Anhui Province. Cinching the "Top Exceeder", "Forerunner", and "Best Cooperation" awards, Al Ghurair Motors was recognised for its exceptional sales and marketing achievements in the UAE market over the past year.

Al Ghurair Motors’ journey to these accolades is underpinned by their commitment to excellence, trust and responsibility as guided by Al Ghurair overall brand purpose of ‘Enhancing Life’. As the exclusive distributor for EXEED in the UAE, the business promotes the premium auto brand among quality-conscious consumers by incorporating a curated mix of digital advertising campaigns, complimentary test drives, and luxury mall activations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. These wins follow other significant milestones achieved in 2024, including the introduction of the highly anticipated 2024 VX SUV, and the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

The award was presented to John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair by Qin Chao, Vice President, EXEED International, during the award ceremony.

Commenting on the wins, John Iossifidis said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our efforts in strategic placement, tactful marketing and the seamless integration of EXEED into the UAE’s flourishing automobile market, which further bolsters our resolve in always enhancing the lives of and meeting our customer’s evolving needs."

The 2024 EXEED International Dealer Annual Conference themed ‘New Energy, New Ecology, New Era’ was part of the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (referred to as Auto China 2024), which took place between 25 April to 4 May 2024.

About Al Ghurair Motors:

Al Ghurair Motors, formerly known as AG Auto, one of the leading automotive service companies in the region, housed under the Automotive division at Al Ghurair, offers a wide range of high-quality vehicles to customers. Al Ghurair Motors seeks to provide top-notch, reliable and customised services to deliver amazing car-buying experiences and meet a wide variety of consumer preferences. Al Ghurair Motors is renowned for creating best-in-class automotive solutions by leveraging its vast experience, knowledge, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Al Ghurair Motors offers a wide selection of vehicles, ranging from luxury sedans to elegant SUVs and effective compact cars in collaboration with renowned global automakers. By providing access to premium brands and models known for their performance, safety features, and cutting-edge technology, the business strives to meet the needs of its diverse consumer base.

In keeping with Al Ghurair Motors’ stringent commitment to integrity and quality, each vehicle offered is put through rigorous examinations and quality tests, giving customers the confidence that the vehicles they buy will meet the highest industry standards for performance, safety, and longevity.

Al Ghurair Motors places a high value on achieving excellence in all areas of its business, ensuring that their customers receive great service by being at the forefront of industry developments and consistently improving their processes. Thanks to its continuous commitment to excellence, Al Ghurair Motors has developed a reputation as a reliable dealer of high-quality vehicles and an ideal destination for car enthusiasts.