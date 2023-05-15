In line with enhancing the efforts and role of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) in establishing a participatory approach that guarantees the development of services, stimulates the growth and sustainability of the private sector business, and enhances its contribution to increasing the emirate’s GDP, the Ajman Chamber organized a joint meeting of the Food Working Group in Ajman with a view to discussing developments in the food sector and ways of its development and sustainability.

The meeting was attended by the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), the Department of Municipality and Planning, the Department of Port and Customs in Ajman, business owners, and officials of the companies and factories operating in Ajman.

The meeting was chaired by Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector, in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamdan Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Exports and Investment Development Administration at Ajman DED, and Sheikha Al Hammadi, Director of the Food Trade Section at the Municipality and Planning Department.

At the outset of the meeting, Nasser Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees, and praised the efforts of the Food Working Group and its keenness to participate in the meeting with the aim of exchanging ideas and innovative proposals for the growth of sector investments, supporting the ease of doing business, and contributing to the provision of forward-looking services and initiatives that are in line with the increasing growth of the food and beverage sector in Ajman. He also explained that the Ajman Chamber, in cooperation with its strategic partners from government agencies and private sector establishments, is keen to keep pace with the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The Food Working Group seeks to overcome any challenges and obstacles facing establishments operating in this vital sector, whose establishments in Ajman in 2022 reached more than 8,000 establishments, compared to 7,345 establishments in 2021, with a growth rate of 9.6%.

The attendees discussed opportunities to increase export and re-export rates for the food establishments and the importance of diversifying logistical services to develop the sector's business. The attendees were also briefed on the mechanisms of benefiting from the "Foras" platform provided by the Ajman Chamber to its member establishments, which aims to develop exports of local products and discover export opportunities in all countries of the world by providing comprehensive data and information on exports and imports between the UAE and the countries of the world.

The meeting dealt with the vital role of internal and external exhibitions specialized in the food sector and the need to diversify external participation, and the Ajman Chamber’s support for its member establishments to participate in international and national exhibitions and conferences to open new markets for the emirate’s products and consolidate relations and partnerships between business owners with their counterparts from outside the country.

At the end of the meeting, Nasser Al Dhafri stated that the Ajman Chamber is seeking direct and permanent communication with business owners and investors. It is also trying to diversify its channels of communication through specialized working groups and a plan of visits to strengthen relations in addition to the "Eshaar" platform for submitting proposals and ideas, in addition to diversifying the Ajman Chamber's working groups that provide an interactive discussion platform to find out the reality and developments of all economic sectors in the emirate.