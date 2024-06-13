Meydan Free Zone has unveiled the groundbreaking Dubai 247 initiative, marks a paradigm shift in regulatory service delivery, guaranteeing accessibility 24x7. It aims to streamline company establishment processes and visa services for both clients and investors, setting a new standard in efficiency and convenience.

In conjunction with the Dubai 247 initiative, Meydan Free Zone also unveiled the innovative "Grow from Dubai" platform. This cutting-edge application is crafted to simplify the establishment and expansion of businesses in Dubai.

Dubai 247

The Dubai 247 initiative is poised to significantly elevate Dubai's business landscape, rendering it more accessible and streamlined. Under this initiative, the clients and partners of Meydan Free Zone have 24x7 physical as well as digital access to all the services, with the free zone premises open round the clock.

To ensure that all transactions are done on schedule, the operations team is available in the client lobby to offer consultations, conduct transactions and issue legal documents at all times.

In his opening address, Mohammed Bin Humaidan, Director of Meydan Free Zone, underscored the pivotal role that free zones hold in Dubai’s economic progression and in the realisation of the D33 agenda's objectives. "We are inspired by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai. Our endeavour to provide services 24x7 reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and growth and empowering businesses to achieve new levels of success.

“This continuous operation underscores our unwavering dedication to our tenants' prosperity, providing them with the flexibility and resources they need to thrive in an ever-evolving global marketplace. Together, we are shaping the future of business in Dubai and beyond."

Expanding on the significance of the Dubai 247 initiative, he remarked: “This initiative is poised to not only enhance operational efficiency but also to play a critical role in nurturing a lively and dynamic business ecosystem, attracting investments, and fortifying Dubai’s standing as a premier global business hub.”

Grow from Dubai initiative

The platform's primary objective is to streamline business operations while offering unparalleled support to entrepreneurs and investors.

The panelists delved into the vision and facilitation of the "Grow from Dubai" initiative, offering a comprehensive overview of its benefits and the collaborative efforts propelling its success.

Awards ceremony

The launch function culminated in an awards ceremony recognising Meydan's Channel Partners and their invaluable contributions to the growth and success of Meydan Free Zone. Three Platinum Channel Partners—Creative Zone, A&A Associates, and InZone Corporate Service Provider—were honoured with trophies for their exceptional collaboration and unwavering support.

Additionally, outstanding individuals from each of these companies were individually acknowledged for their exceptional contributions – Kunal Tamang from Creative Zone, Abdallah Al Mohamed from A&A Associates, and Sunil Menezes from Inzone Furthermore, the Gold Channel Partners award was bestowed upon EBMS and Flyingcolour, recognising their substantial impact and steadfast partnership.

