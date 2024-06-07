DUBAI - Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has launched the second phase of "Students for Students," a community engagement initiative that offers students an opportunity to champion education for peers from low-income backgrounds.

The participating schools will organise a "volunteer day" to distribute 9,000 school kits from the raised funds.

Packing activities will take place from 10th to 25th June, across the participating schools, as students will volunteer to assemble the kits. Thereafter, Dubai Cares will distribute the school kits to charity schools and organisations in the UAE ahead of the new academic year.

In the initiative's first phase, students from 14 participating schools organised various events—from spring fairs to bake sales and games—to raise funds, which were used to buy essential school supplies. The participating schools have successfully raised AED720,000 in total.