Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted its first edition of the International Conference on Environment Design, Material Science and Engineering Technologies (EDMSET), held in collaboration with the International Experts for Research Enrichment and Knowledge Exchange (IEREK). The conference took place at ADU’s Dubai campus from the 22nd to the 24th of April 2024, which provided attendees with a platform to engage in discussions and foster innovation across various fields, including mechanical engineering, architecture, computation, automation, aerospace engineering, and environmental resilience. Additionally, prior to the conference 150 research papers were submitted by subject matter experts and presented during the EDMSET.

In partnership with Sharjah University and Istituto Marangoni, the event brought together subject matter experts and professionals from prominent academic institutions and organizations focused on sustainability such as WISP USA, MetaWorldX, Nebrija University Spain, American University of Cairo and University of Portsmouth UK as well as ADU and Roma Tre University.

With the participation of over 200 attendees from 59 countries and over the course of the three days, numerous sessions and workshops were held, that focused on key tracks including technology and sustainability, sustainable materials and techniques, engineering technologies and fabrication techniques, art, creativity, interior design, fashion and media production as well as sustainable urban futures and enhancing urban sustainability. In addition to topics on renewable energy, environmental integration and impacts, sustainable living through green solutions and technologies, and sustainable design and construction.

As part of ADU’s commitment to fostering advanced research capabilities among students, the University’s College of Engineering organized a workshop titled ‘Dynamics of Motion’ during the EDMSET conference. The workshop was designed to explore the dynamic movement within urban open spaces, employing advanced spatial configurational analysis to understand and simulate the intricate patterns of motion that define interactions with the urban environment. Furthermore, the workshop equipped students and participants with methodologies and applications for movement analysis in urban planning and design, with a focus on simulating pedestrian behavior to enhance the creation of effective and responsive urban spaces.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dahbi University (ADU), said: “We are delighted to host the first edition of the International Conference on Environmental Design, Material Science, and Engineering Technologies, alongside IEREK. This conference signifies a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future for generations to come. At ADU, we are committed to optimising education on sustainability to provide both our students and faculty members with the necessary knowledge and skills to contribute with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE’s sustainability agenda. We extend our gratitude to our partners for their impactful contribution to the success of this event.”

Throughout the conference, attendees had the opportunity to expand their network and collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds and industries enabling knowledge and experience sharing across various fields. The event also aimed to inspire attendees to think critically about their practices and consider a proactive approach towards promoting environmental and social responsibility.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University's programs, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2023 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

