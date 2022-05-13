Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi has been announced winner of the ‘Best Stand Feature Award’ at this year’s Arabian Travel Market 2022.

Visitors to Abu Dhabi’s stand at this year’s show were welcomed with true Emirati hospitality as they were guided through an immersive tunnel that brought to life the destination’s experiences and attractions, sharing Abu Dhabi with the world. It was here that guests were transported out of the Dubai World Trade Centre to the heart of Abu Dhabi, experiencing the city from morning until night.

Guests were invited to explore Abu Dhabi’s unique experiences across nature, culture, leisure and entertainment in their own way, at their own pace, as the destination fully immersed visitors in the sights and sounds of the emirate. From the tranquil white sand beaches of Saadiyat, to the fine golden and red sand desert escape of Qasr Al Sarab; from the wonders of Louvre Abu Dhabi to the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; from the breath-taking garden city of Al Ain to the thrills of Yas Island. Abu Dhabi delivers thoughtful experiences that inspire international travellers, igniting the curiosity in all visitors, by inviting them to get to know all that Abu Dhabi has to offer – known and unknown.

Bringing life to the stand, visitors discovered Abu Dhabi’s announcements live; from the launch of Saadiyat’s new brand, showcasing its beauty as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination. To the unveiling of Abu Dhabi’s new ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign, walking guests through the destination’s seasonal experiences and bringing the stars of the campaign to the fore with a guest appearance from the famous ‘F1 Granny’. To the revealing of the teams playing in the UAE’s first pre-season NBA games in Abu Dhabi, where free stylers dribbled their way across the tunnel to the iconic theme music of the world-class sports organisation, creating a buzz throughout the show. Abu Dhabi then invited visitors to discover the musical richness of the emirate with a live performance from Bait Al Oud, demonstrating Abu Dhabi as a City of Music.

Driving further impact, Abu Dhabi announced global partnerships and strategic announcements that strengthen its international reach and elevate the emirate’s status as a top-of-mind destination – including with Manchester City, Etihad Airways, Emirates Airline, and global travel service provider Trip.com Group.

HE Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, the Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi said, “This year, as tourism was reignited, we brought Abu Dhabi to Arabian Travel Market 2022, allowing visitors to journey to the heart of the emirate and experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer. It’s an honour for Abu Dhabi to be recognised for the prestigious award ‘Best Stand Feature’. At ATM we empowered every individual to create a distinct, personal and enriching experience they could discover, at their own pace, sharing Abu Dhabi with visitors from around the world.”

The ‘Best Stand Feature Award’ was given to the most impactful stand with great use of features which capture the cultural characteristics of the destination, and that was able to draw in visitors with eye-catching stand experiences.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com