Muscat - Over 30,000 visitors (30,867) traveled to the wilayat of Al Jabel al Akhdar in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate in the first four months of this year, to take advantage of

the exceptional weather conditions, and natural charm, amid new initiatives by the local authorities.

There are 16 hotel establishments of various categories in the wilayat.

Sultan bin Mansour al Ghufaili, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate said that the tourism sector in the Al Jabel al Akhdar offers a golden opportunity for investors as all basic

infrastructure has been completed in the state.

He added that many investors are keen to seize the available opportunities and the governorate has been receiving attention and continuous support from the government.

Ahmed bin Hamad al Nabhani, a member of the Municipal Council, said that there is a large tourism investment project that will be implemented soon in Al Jabel al Akhdar, which will be one of its kind in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The second major project is setting up a new road to link Al Jabel al Akhdar via the South Al Batinah Governorate, which can be also used by non-SUV vehicles.

Apart from developing the infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, and transportation, investments in the tourism sector will benefit the government with tax revenues and also can contribute to preserving the environment by supporting sustainable development and cultural exchanges between visitors and residents, which will also help improve the quality of life of the local community.



