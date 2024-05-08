Muscat: Salim Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism on Tuesday received in his office Celso Sabino Oliveira, Minister of Tourism of the Federative Republic of Brazil and his accompanying delegation.

The Minister’s visit to Oman coincides with marking the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Oman and Brazil.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed means of boosting cooperation and relations in the tourism field.

The meeting was attended by officials from both sides.

