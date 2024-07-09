Muscat: The Royal Oman Police has streamlined the electronic visa system to simplify and expedite the process for travelers visiting the Sultanate for tourism and work purposes.

Various types of visas cater to different categories of travelers, including a tourist visa for an employer, a tourist visa for residents of GCC countries, and a tourist visa for non-employers.

With the start of the tourist season in Oman, you can apply for these visas by following the procedures outlined on the police website:

Ensure you have a personal account on the website by filling out the required personal data. Once your account is activated, log in. Search for the visa application you wish to obtain. Enter the travel document number or any other required personal information. Click on the Inquiry button, then print the visa in PDF format.

Applications are processed as soon as they are submitted in full. It is recommended to submit the visa application at least four days before the planned arrival date. Processing times vary depending on the application status.

The system specifies the validity periods for using visas post-issuance: one month for express visas, three months for visas with a local employer, and one month for a visa without an employer.

After submitting the application, paying the fees, and verifying the accuracy of the data, a copy of the visa is sent electronically to the registered email. Note that payment does not guarantee automatic visa issuance.

An officer from the Royal Oman Police told the Observer that the electronic visa system now includes sponsored tourist visas and express visas, enabling immediate visa processing through the Royal Oman Police website. This improvement represents a significant shift in service provision, aligning with the Royal Oman Police's strategic objectives of enhancing and facilitating service delivery.

For inquiries, contact the call and assistance center through the numbers provided on the website or via email. Inquiries will be addressed promptly.

From within the Sultanate of Oman: Toll-free number 80080011

From outside the Sultanate of Oman: +968 22848200

For more information, visit the [Royal Oman Police eVisa portal]

