Muscat – – Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier lifestyle destination welcomed over 1 million visitors this season, drawn by a rich calendar of cultural celebrations at Al Mouj Walk. From international festivals to rich local traditions and engaging community attractions, the events underscored the destination’s commitment to creating memorable experiences that connect cultures, celebrate diversity and bring people together.

“At Al Mouj Muscat, we believe in the power of shared experiences,” said Nasser al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat. “Starting 2025 on such a high note, we are very proud of what we have been able to deliver. Its moments like these that highlight the responsibility we carry, not just to design well, but to create spaces that are inviting, enticing and inspiring for our residents and visitors alike.”

As the first quarter unfolded, Al Mouj Muscat embraced the spirit of renewal with a grand Chinese New Year celebration in partnership with the Chinese Embassy, inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Lyu Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Oman. Guests enjoyed traditional dragon and lion dances, the soothing strains of guzheng music, and an engaging bazaar featuring authentic delicacies and artisanal crafts.

The festive calendar also featured Russia’s Maslenitsa Festival, organized in collaboration with Russian House Oman and under the patronage of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. Interactive workshops, spirited folk performances, and the inviting aroma of freshly made bliny offered visitors a taste of enduring Slavic traditions.

As part of its celebrated Ramadan initiative, Layali Al Mouj brought Qaranqasho to life, honoring Omani customs by gathering families over traditional cuisine from local food stalls, nostalgic folk music, and engaging games that revived cherished local traditions.

In addition to the cultural festivities, a concurrent car show featuring an “extra drive experience” added a contemporary twist. This innovative showcase captivated automotive enthusiasts with an impressive display of supercars, sports cars, classics, and 4x4s, broadening the season’s appeal.

Looking ahead, Al Mouj Muscat remains dedicated to delivering experiences that bridge heritage with innovation, continually strengthening community connections and celebrating cultural diversity. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: https://www.almouj.com/

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

