Salalah – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has begun reviewing readiness of hotels and tourism establishments in Dhofar ahead of the 2025 khareef season with the aim of improving service quality and ensuring compliance with updated regulations.

The efforts include inspections and consultations with licensed establishments across the governorate. An introductory workshop was held at Al Baleed Archaeological Park in Salalah on Monday, where tourism operators were briefed on the ministry’s expectations and support tools for the upcoming season.

Key areas of focus included hotel service standards, complaint resolution mechanisms and promotional strategies tailored to the monsoon season. Participants were introduced to the ‘Tajawub’ platform, a digital system designed to manage visitor complaints and respond to tourism-related enquiries.

Khalid bin Abdullah al Abri, Director General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar, said the workshop was part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to uphold service standards. “We currently have 80 licensed hospitality establishments in the governorate and expect this number to reach 120 by the end of 2025,” he said.

Abri also outlined MHT’s promotional strategy for the season developed in coordination with tourism offices, airlines and car rental companies. The plan includes packages designed to attract a wide range of visitors to Dhofar.

The khareef season, which runs from June 21 to September 21, continues to grow in popularity. More than 1mn tourists visited Dhofar during the 2024 season, up from 962,000 in 2023, confirming its status as a key event in Oman’s tourism calendar.

