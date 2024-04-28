Tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 3% to 4% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of the current year, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa stated.

Moreover, the number of hotel rooms, regular or floating, added during Q1 of 2024 was 4,012, which brings the country’s total hotel capacity to 222,716 until last March, the minister said in another statement.

On January 30th, Egypt’s tourism revenues rose by 8% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to $13.2 billion.

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists, reaching 14.906 million people in 2023, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).