Saudi Arabia’s Ajlan & Bros Holding has submitted a letter to the Egyptian government, expressing its interest in developing an integrated tourism project in Ras Gamila, Sharm El-Sheikh, in the coming period, Cairo 24 reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company submitted the letter to inquire about the project’s details as well as the targets and sources sought to be attained by the country from the deal, the sources added.

It is worth noting that Minister of Public Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat announced last year that the country had selected an international consultancy to prepare the design required for offering Ras Gamila land plot.

