Egypt has recorded tourism revenues estimated at $6.6 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, slightly up from $6.3 billion in the same period last year, as per a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Tourist arrivals to the country in H1 2024 were 7.069 million, almost similar to the number seen in 2023 of 7.062 million tourists.

Meanwhile, tourism nights spent in Egypt during the same period were 70.2 million, higher than 65.7 million nights spent during H1 2023.

In Q1 2024, tourist arrivals to Egypt increased by 3% to 4% year on year (YoY).

In 2023, Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists, reaching 14.906 million people, which surpassed a previous record of 14.731 million tourists in 2010.

